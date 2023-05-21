Mortgage Rates

A home under construction at a development in Eagleville, Pa., April 28. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged higher this week after a two-week drop, a modest move in line with a mostly moderate shift in home-loan rates in recent weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.39% from 6.35% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.25%.

