Container gardening

Gardening can be less labor-intensive and even more successful when people consider the many benefits of container gardening.

Backyard gardens have long been planted after clearing a plot of land, tilling and amending the soil, and planting rows of favorite crops. However, gardening can be less labor-intensive and even more successful when people consider the many benefits of container gardening.

What is container gardening?

