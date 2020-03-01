Fluttering by as though there is all the time in the world, a zebra longwing’s leisurely flight evokes a sensation of stillness and rest. Heliconius charitonius, otherwise known as our official state butterfly since 1996, is common throughout the state and even more so in the Everglades region. Found in brushy woods and pine forests, hardwood hammocks like our beautiful local state park, Highlands Hammock, are perfect locations to scout this beauty. Eggs are laid on passion vine, while Spanish needle and lantana are favored by the adults.
Considered a true insect, butterflies have bodies divided into three sections- a head, thorax and abdomen. Those beautiful wings are found on the thorax and are covered by scales. These scales are what give the butterfly their amazingly beautiful colors and designs. Going through four stages of growth from a minuscule egg to a larva (we often refer to as a caterpillar) then resting within a chrysalis or pupa until finally emerging as the flying adult, their life cycle is astounding.
In our warm region, there is year-round reproduction of the viceroy butterfly. This distinctive beauty of wetland areas, like most butterflies find their host plants adjacent to ponds, swamps and rivers. These are the plants where eggs are laid and larvae hatch into voracious caterpillars before becoming a pupa. As this caterpillar goes through their stages of growth, the larva begins to look remarkably like a bird dropping on a leaf. This camouflage protects the larva as it munches its way through those host plants in preparation for the metamorphosis yet to come.
Named a viceroy due to having an appearance like the well-known monarch butterfly, it is a bit smaller and only distantly related to the milkweed-feeding butterfly. Adults feed on flower nectar as well as rotten fruit, feces of animals and even carrion or roadkill. Coloration that mimics a monarch also warns predators of their nasty taste. Interestingly this is not from what the adult butterfly feeds on, but from what the caterpillar ingested during its growth.
Have you ever heard of frogfruit or turkey tangle? Typically found in wet ditches, canal banks or pond edges, this ground-hugging, pollinator-attracting flowering plant is a favorite of the white peacock butterfly. Even better, it’s a hardy landscape plant that draws these beautiful satiny-white beauties marked with brown and orange wing edges. Easily identified by the single black central spot on each forewing, there are also two small black spots on each hindwing. One of the brush-footed butterflies, they are easily spotted throughout our region of Florida.
Love these jeweled flyers and wish to see more of them? Check out this link for great information on creating a wildlife friendly yard that uses less water, provides easier maintenance and won’t freeze when the chill comes, while drawing these beauties to your yard-www.ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/plants.