Summer is in full swing, and the steamy weather is creating roadsides and gardens bursting with weeds but before you start pulling plants or spraying chemicals, take a closer look and see if any caterpillars are present. Our native Florida butterflies utilize a lot of weedy plants as hosts for their larvae and if you want the beauty of their colorful, lilting flight you need to give them a place to develop.

The Great Southern White butterfly is quite common. Nearly all white in color, the males have a bit of charcoal or black edging on the outer edge of the upper or forewing. A closer look reveals the bold blue tips on their antennae, and facial “whiskers.” In the Pierids family, they are named for the homeland of ancient Greek goddesses who were known for poetry and song. Seen year round in Florida, their preferred larval plants are coastal species such as saltwort.

Did You Know?

Our state butterfly, the Zebra Longwing, rests at night in communal roosts and returns each evening to join others.