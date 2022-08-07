Summer is in full swing, and the steamy weather is creating roadsides and gardens bursting with weeds but before you start pulling plants or spraying chemicals, take a closer look and see if any caterpillars are present. Our native Florida butterflies utilize a lot of weedy plants as hosts for their larvae and if you want the beauty of their colorful, lilting flight you need to give them a place to develop.
The Great Southern White butterfly is quite common. Nearly all white in color, the males have a bit of charcoal or black edging on the outer edge of the upper or forewing. A closer look reveals the bold blue tips on their antennae, and facial “whiskers.” In the Pierids family, they are named for the homeland of ancient Greek goddesses who were known for poetry and song. Seen year round in Florida, their preferred larval plants are coastal species such as saltwort.
Large, notable, and brightly patterned, the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly is instantly recognizable to most. The bright sunny yellow wings marked with those thick bold “tiger” stripes and long “tails” on the hindwings can help you easily identify this butterfly. Swallowtails are our largest butterflies, from time-to-time tropical species make the flight to our coasts with those large, yet delicate wings. Larvae dine on cottonwood and the tulip tree. Draw them to your yard with colorful plantings of plumbago or bougainvillea.
Gulf fritillary butterflies are named for the fritillary flower, which is also a bold, bright orange hue but draw them to your yard with the planting of passion vine. Gulf fritillary butterflies’ flit over all of Florida seeking the purple passion vine to lay their eggs. Larvae of this butterfly are also bold orange with the intriguing addition of black larval spines looking like stingers poking up from its slender body. The butterfly’s stunning metallic silver underwing markings are caused by light refracting through the remarkable scales on the butterfly’s wings.
Our state butterfly is the Zebra Longwing. The only species you’ll see with horizontally elongated wings, its larval form also has black stinger-like spines but a whitish body. The adult butterfly has horizontal bold yellow stripes on its wide, oval-shaped black wings. When at rest with wings folded over its back, a close eye will spot red spots near the butterfly’s body. This butterfly drinks nectar and eats pollen in a slow process where it dissolves a mass of the sticky substance with digestive enzymes after collecting it on its proboscis and then slowly sucks it up. Consuming the pollen gives this beauty a bit longer lifespan with the butterfly living for several months where most species survive just a few weeks to a month. This species also lays eggs on passion vine.