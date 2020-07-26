The day had not yet warmed to unbearable temperatures and as we milled about outdoors, I heard a shrill cry. Like a sharp, loud peep of a bird, the chirp was unmistakable. Moving into a shaded overgrown area, I stepped lightly knowing they would be underfoot. I caught the movement of one, then three and soon it was clear that hundreds of the tiny toads were moving in the shadows.
The tiniest toad in the United States, oak toads measure a mere inch or so. Do not let that small size fool you though, they are loud mouths and their chirp can be ear piercing. If you have ever driven past the ditches along ranchlands between Highlands County and Polk just after a rainstorm and could hear the toads chirping from inside your vehicle, you have heard the oak toads singing.
Other times when it is just a handful of toads calling you might be fooled into thinking there are small birds chirping from the underbrush. Oak toads are so tiny they are easy to overlook unless it is breeding time and suddenly there are hundreds of tiny toads moving across the ground. Their large-for-their-size throat pouch gives them extra punch in pitch and volume to communicate.
Found in the pine flatwoods and oak hammocks that make up much of our natural regions in this area, they often spill over into residential areas bordering their natural habitat. Any place where seasonal ponds are created from our summer storms make great breeding grounds for these powerful chirpers.
Like all toads, oak toads are bug eaters. Dining throughout the daylight hours, from spiders to ants and beetles, they consume abundant numbers of insects. Even so, coming across these toads is difficult due to their diminutive size. Easily overlooked, listen for the peeps, and then watch carefully for movement underfoot. Dark in color, oak toads have a narrow “racing stripe” down the middle of their backs. The stripe can vary in color as do the toads.
Toads have a layer of pigment cells just under their semi-transparent skin which alters coloration in response to environmental stimuli. If it is cold, the toad will appear darker in order to soak up more sunlight. Ranging from dark chocolate brown to grayish in color, the stripe on this toad’s back will also vary from white to orange or yellowish. There will be a smattering of four or five black spots and a sharp eye will notice small red bumps on their upper bodies.
However faint, the back stripe will be apparent if not obvious. For those brave or fortunate enough to handle one for a moment of observation, you will find they have bright yellowish-orange coloration on the bottoms of their feet. From now until the fall months, oak toads will be breeding and singing in the woods near you. Next time you hear that ear-splitting chirp, you will know our tiniest toad is calling for love.