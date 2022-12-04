Even though the year is drawing to a quickening close, here in south central Florida the weather remains balmy. There is no cold snap or snow flurries heralding in the season or impacting my butterfly garden’s production of monarch caterpillars. After waiting months for one of those beauties to find my bounty of blooms, I’ve been enjoying observing the fattening caterpillars as they munch their way through my milkweed plants.

Last weekend as I enjoyed my coffee in the warm breeze, I heard the most beautiful singing. In the brushy backdrop of my butterfly garden a bird was vocalizing. Grabbing my binoculars, I skulked outdoors to see if I could catch a peek. The burbling songster was somewhere right in front of me but still I couldn’t pick it out. Settling myself for the wait, soon enough movement caught my eye.

