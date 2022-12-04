Even though the year is drawing to a quickening close, here in south central Florida the weather remains balmy. There is no cold snap or snow flurries heralding in the season or impacting my butterfly garden’s production of monarch caterpillars. After waiting months for one of those beauties to find my bounty of blooms, I’ve been enjoying observing the fattening caterpillars as they munch their way through my milkweed plants.
Last weekend as I enjoyed my coffee in the warm breeze, I heard the most beautiful singing. In the brushy backdrop of my butterfly garden a bird was vocalizing. Grabbing my binoculars, I skulked outdoors to see if I could catch a peek. The burbling songster was somewhere right in front of me but still I couldn’t pick it out. Settling myself for the wait, soon enough movement caught my eye.
Picking about in a staked grouping of air plants and bromeliads was a tiny, buff colored bird. As it opened its mouth to sing, it hit me. A house wren had found my garden and was enjoying the messy beauty of my butterfly garden. I delighted in watching the adorable birdie pick here and there around a couple of hanging orchids. As it dove down into the plants, it would pop up and work on gobbling something down. After a few times of this I wondered if my monarchs might be falling prey to this hungry critter.
Some quick research confirmed monarch caterpillars feed on milkweed building toxic cardenolides into their bodies from their host plant, so it wasn’t likely the house wren was dining on them. I then assumed the little bird was dining on pollinators, spiders, or plant bugs I also see enjoying my garden.
A winter visitor to our state, this adorable cavity nester is likely to find a hanging bird house, or other dry, predator-safe locale to build its tiny nest of sticks. Hanging flowerpots, gutters, seasonal décor, or other similar hanging items are also enticing for nesting. Nests often resemble a clump of grass, pine needles or other debris. Within that mess will be a small depression. This is filled with feathers, bits of fur or fluff, spider silk, bits of snakeskin, and even discarded pieces of plastic bags, likely as this manmade product resembles the shed skin of snakes.
Just four to five inches and weighing less than half an ounce, imaging this tiny bird will lay up to 10 eggs is astonishing. While I’ve just seen the one so far, I suspect this tiny, nondescript tan bird with a bit of patterning under the tail is a male. Hopefully his efforts to prepare a few sample nests will win him a mate and provide me with a delightful season of bird watching. In the meantime, I’ll listen and enjoy his melodious singing.