While it has been so very hot in the afternoons, early mornings still offer a bit of cooler temperatures perfect for a bit of outdoor time. If you’re fortunate enough to live in an area where white sand serves as the soil layer of the natural community nearby, you might just be lucky enough to see a Florida scrub jay. Found only in the specific habitat of Florida scrub- those high sand dune ridges of old now covered with stunted oaks and short, shrubby plants- the open, patchy areas of snow-like sand are perfect for these endemic jays to bury or cache acorns.
One of the coolest birds in the country in my opinion, we are fortunate to have a wealth of information on this Florida specific species homegrown right here locally. Archbold Biological Station scientists have studied 5,000 birds of this species for an astounding number of years – 54 to be exact – and have fascinating information posted on their website https://archbold-station.org/projects/long-term-florida-scrub-jay-project. It’s worth checking out if you just can’t get enough of these beautiful blue and grey birds.
As our state’s only endemic bird species, the Florida scrub jay has found itself increasingly without a proper home environment. From the bulldozing of those arid, dry dunes to plant citrus or housing developments to the overgrowth of both native and exotic plant species, this rather particular bird has found itself boxed into a small corner of our state. Scrub jays have simple, but specific requirements in order to breed, disperse and grow in number. They don’t reproduce unless their habitat requirements are available and young birds help raise successive broods until there is somewhere to go and begin their own nesting territory.
While there isn’t enough space in this feature to share all the fascinating information about these Florida specific avians, getting to know the birds is a great way to begin to support their conservation. Adults are bold, sky blue over the back of the head, wings and tail and a lovely smoky grey underneath. Often a “sentinel” bird will sit and watch over the family territory from a taller branch or powerline. Juveniles have a little bit of blue on the wings and back but appear greyer overall and can be seen this time of year. Some of the birds you may see in the patches of managed or undeveloped scrub habitat surrounding local subdivisions wear a variety of bands. These colorful “bracelets” are a way of identifying each bird. If you see a bird with “jewelry” you can bet it is being studied by one or more conservation organizations.
Scrub jays are gregarious and inquisitive. Many are conditioned to human encroachment and may be bold enough to land on an outstretched hand. While it is tempting to commune with these incredible beauties via a peanut or other snack, please be aware that supplemental feeding of jays can throw off their breeding cycles and lead to nestling mortality. An endangered species, keeping every jay healthy is imperative if this Florida bird is going to survive for the generations beyond ours.