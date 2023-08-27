While it has been so very hot in the afternoons, early mornings still offer a bit of cooler temperatures perfect for a bit of outdoor time. If you’re fortunate enough to live in an area where white sand serves as the soil layer of the natural community nearby, you might just be lucky enough to see a Florida scrub jay. Found only in the specific habitat of Florida scrub- those high sand dune ridges of old now covered with stunted oaks and short, shrubby plants- the open, patchy areas of snow-like sand are perfect for these endemic jays to bury or cache acorns.

One of the coolest birds in the country in my opinion, we are fortunate to have a wealth of information on this Florida specific species homegrown right here locally. Archbold Biological Station scientists have studied 5,000 birds of this species for an astounding number of years – 54 to be exact – and have fascinating information posted on their website https://archbold-station.org/projects/long-term-florida-scrub-jay-project. It’s worth checking out if you just can’t get enough of these beautiful blue and grey birds.

