Boasting a heavy body and aggressive disposition, the Florida cottonmouth is a viper that demands respect and a good amount of distance. Named for its defensive display of throwing its head back and opening its mouth to reveal the whitish interior lining, it is also sometimes called a water moccasin. Common in wetlands, swamps and around most natural and manmade water bodies, this member of the pit viper family has potent venom that requires immediate medical attention for any “bites.”
One of only six venomous snakes out of our 44 species of serpents found in Florida, the cottonmouth can often be seen basking on logs in wetland swamps. Variable in appearance, this snake changes coloration throughout its lifetime and grows to a length of about four feet. Often seen coiled up resting in the daytime hours, juveniles will resemble the golden-hued coloration and patterning of a Southern copperhead snake. Upon birth they have bright yellow tips on their tails which they use as a lure to capture prey. As this serpent ages, the yellow tip and pattern markings fade to a uniform blackish-brown or full bold black hue.
Thick and heavy, their wide-bodied look can help you distinguish them from the harmless and often equally present varieties of non-venomous water snakes. A distanced study of the facial markings of a cottonmouth reveals a dark brown cheek stripe above a lighter colored “lip” area. The stripe includes the snake’s eye which has a hooded scale almost like an eyebrow and vertically elliptical “slit” pupils that appear similar to a cat’s eye. Non-venomous snakes always have circular pupils- like us -and their eyes appear wide open and large for their heads.
With a triangular head that is obviously wider than that snake’s body, this powerful reptile easily stands out. If you’re fortunate enough to view a water moccasin via binoculars, look closely at the head to observe their facial pits. This organ between the nostril and the eye is heat sensing and allows the snake to seek out prey in the dark of night. Ambushing frogs, fish, baby alligators and even other snakes, their hollow fangs spring from their retraction to inject venom to paralyze their meal. These semi-aquatic, venomous snakes are important apex predators that should be respected and enjoyed from a distance.