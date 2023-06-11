A colorful garden in full bloom is an aesthetically appealing sight each spring and summer. The pleasant aromas emanating from such spaces only add to their appeal.

Many variables contribute to a thriving garden, and perhaps none is more important than bees. North America is home to thousands of species of beers, but many of those species are experiencing dwindling populations. According to Scott McArt, an assistant professor of pollinator health in the Department of Entomology at Cornell University, 53 bee species have experienced population declines or range contractions over the last several decades. Individuals accustomed to seeing bees as unwanted guests may wonder why that's a problem. Though declining bee populations pose a number of problems, perhaps none is more relatable than the link between bees and food production. A recent study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences noted that declines in both managed and wild bee populations raise significant concerns about long-term food security.

