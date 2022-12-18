Unlike the unusual Cape May warbler featured in last week’s column, this week we are checking out the gregarious Palm warbler. Have you begun noticing flocks of small brown and yellow birds descending into your yard in the late afternoon or evening hours? Palm warblers are abundant this time of year and can help you hone your bird identification skills.
When the flock of small brown and yellow birds descend into your yard, watch for the tail pumping. Underneath that constantly “wagging” tail will be a bold yellow color. This yellow undertail is one of the best field marks for this species. The eastern subspecies migrates through our state and has that bright yellow below while the western subspecies has a bit more yellow within its brown and tan feathers. Adults will have a dark crown. Interestingly, there is a lot of variation in the bird’s overall coloring depending on age and time of year. During breeding season-which occurs over spring and summer-their field markings are much brighter and bolder and include some breast streaking.
This time of year, observe the bird’s face for a dark line through the eye and a whitish or even bright yellow stripe above that dark line. This is called their supercilium and makes for an easily identified facial pattern on an otherwise overall drab bird. As they fly in and land in grassy yards, parks, and other open areas where insects can be found, you’ll observe them running across the ground as they search. There will be a bunch of them so you can watch the group hopping and moving about in a rapid pace and observe the field mark variations.
Named for a palm filled island in the tropics where they were first identified, these busy birdies aren’t fond of palm trees or even drawn to them. Another boreal nester, their breeding habits occur far to the Canadian north. Isn’t that amazing? Those tiny little birds have made the journey all the way to Florida, and some will continue into Central America for the winter months.
During migration, breeding pairs separate and join up with other small warblers. This habit can lead to you seeing birds you weren’t expecting as you observe a flock of palm warblers. Watch the group and see if there is a bird that looks very different overall or is one among others which share more similarities. Palm warblers are a great introduction to bird watching. Check out your yard or neighborhood around 5 p.m. or so and see how many you can spot.