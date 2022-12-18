Unlike the unusual Cape May warbler featured in last week’s column, this week we are checking out the gregarious Palm warbler. Have you begun noticing flocks of small brown and yellow birds descending into your yard in the late afternoon or evening hours? Palm warblers are abundant this time of year and can help you hone your bird identification skills.

When the flock of small brown and yellow birds descend into your yard, watch for the tail pumping. Underneath that constantly “wagging” tail will be a bold yellow color. This yellow undertail is one of the best field marks for this species. The eastern subspecies migrates through our state and has that bright yellow below while the western subspecies has a bit more yellow within its brown and tan feathers. Adults will have a dark crown. Interestingly, there is a lot of variation in the bird’s overall coloring depending on age and time of year. During breeding season-which occurs over spring and summer-their field markings are much brighter and bolder and include some breast streaking.

