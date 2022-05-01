Chances are you’ve taken notice of this impressive biennial herb growing along a roadside or undeveloped area near you. Rising in all its prickly, poky glory, the horrible thistle puts on quite a show as it grows to heights of four feet or more before blooming. Completely covered in thorny prickles it is sometimes called – try to say this three times fast – a bristle thistle. A member of the Aster (daisy or sunflower) family of plants, this purple thistle is a long flowering beauty in our area.
Providing nectar for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and producing copious seeds which are a delight to songbirds such as indigo buntings and goldfinches, those spiny thistle plants pack a powerhouse of benefits. It has even been documented hummingbirds will feed on the nectar of these large thistle flowers. Interestingly, the covering of spines and a milky, noxious sap repels browsing wildlife such as deer, but there are butterfly species – namely the little metalmark and painted lady butterflies – which have caterpillars adapted to utilizing it as a host plant.
You may be surprised to know that some thistles lack spiny bracts and thorned spines we commonly see on our impressive roadside thistles. In the west, thistle flowers sometimes also lack the stunning purple hue and instead are white, yellowish, or even a bold crimson. All thistles are fantastic nectar sources for pollinating insects regardless of flower hue.
Here in Florida, our purple (horrible) thistle is most commonly seen along roadways or other disturbed areas, but there are several others such as the Nuttall’s thistle. Also reaching heights of five feet or more, the stems of that thistle are thin and lanky where horrible thistles are thick, stout, and compact. The flowers of the Nuttall’s thistle are also slender, more numerous and range from a lighter pale pinkish to almost white in color.
When these stunning thistle flowers die, multitudes of seeds attached to bits of fluff are produced. As the plants dries out, those seed heads pop open and parachuted seeds are released to the breeze. The huge numbers of seeds-estimated to be 4,000 per plant-ensures survival by numerous, also spined seedlings, cropping up.