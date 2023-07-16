Slick in appearance and slipping in and out of the leaf litter, any brief view of a stunningly beautiful Southeastern five-lined skink is a real treat. With large black eyes and body marked with orange or yellowish body length striping that becomes greenish as it ends in a cobalt blue tail, juveniles are real beauties.
Sometimes referred to by the misnomer of “blue tailed skink,” the bluetail mole skink is a different species which keeps its bold blue tail throughout its lifespan. Southeastern five-lined skinks only show these bright colors as juveniles. As this creature matures and reaches a maximum length of about eight inches tip to tail, the body color changes. Males become an overall warm bronze color with darker stripes along the side of its body or sometimes lose their stripes altogether. They also gain an orangish-hued head that becomes brighter during the breeding season. Females will be brownish to black with lighter stripes still running the length of its glossy dark toned adult body.
Sleek, and almost shiny in appearance, skinks actively hunt the ground, picking through leaf litter for a meal of insects or spiders. Able to run fast, they are quick moving creatures and can climb fence posts or trees too. Preferring drier habitats, skinks can live within sandy soils of upland communities where water is scarce. Eggs are laid by the females in a nesting spot within rotting wood during the summer months. She remains on guard to protect them until they hatch several weeks later. Hatchings are just about two inches in length, but able to disperse and feed independently.
Southeastern five-lined skinks have been referred to by a misnomer of “scorpion” as young blue-tailed juveniles, based on folklore that their bright tail has a stinger. They do not have any stinging ability, but if handled they may bite and “drop” their tails. With small but sharp teeth and jaws suitable for crunching through the hard carapace of the insects it dines on, you might be surprised by the firm bite if you handle one.
Skinks would much rather escape than attack though and typically shed their tails, leaving a bright colored wiggling tail undulating to keep a predator’s attention while the critter makes its escape. If you have feline pets and fear illness from them consuming skink tails, be comforted by the distasteful flavor discouraging pets from swallowing it.