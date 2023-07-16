Slick in appearance and slipping in and out of the leaf litter, any brief view of a stunningly beautiful Southeastern five-lined skink is a real treat. With large black eyes and body marked with orange or yellowish body length striping that becomes greenish as it ends in a cobalt blue tail, juveniles are real beauties.

Sometimes referred to by the misnomer of “blue tailed skink,” the bluetail mole skink is a different species which keeps its bold blue tail throughout its lifespan. Southeastern five-lined skinks only show these bright colors as juveniles. As this creature matures and reaches a maximum length of about eight inches tip to tail, the body color changes. Males become an overall warm bronze color with darker stripes along the side of its body or sometimes lose their stripes altogether. They also gain an orangish-hued head that becomes brighter during the breeding season. Females will be brownish to black with lighter stripes still running the length of its glossy dark toned adult body.

Florida has several subspecies of “mole” skinks that also have blue tails. These species of skinks burrow under sandy soils and are protected by state and federal laws due to habitat loss.