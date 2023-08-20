The vast expanse of wetlands shimmered far off into the distance in the humid, misty morning. Scanning the marshy grasses, I could feel the heat already trickling its damp fingers down my back. It was hoped I could add a sighting of the Everglade snail kite to my life list by heading out before the triple digits racked up. Zooming in as far as my camera would allow, the sighting of a large dark raptor perched upright surveying its surroundings made my heart pound just a wee bit more.

Sighted in my binoculars, this snail kite showed the dark slate gray plumage of an adult male. Setting up a spotting scope to afford an opportunity to see the far-off bird better, the reddish eye was unmistakable. Delighted to be able to zoom in that much more, the bird’s unique orange and black impressively hooked bill could be seen. The fishhook end of this raptor’s beak aids it in slipping apple snails right out of their shells. Feeding almost exclusively on the snails, one can easily grasp how important an appropriate habitat is to maintain this species’ population.

While common in Central and South America, in the United States the only place to observe this federally endangered raptor is in several areas of south central Florida.