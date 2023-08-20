The vast expanse of wetlands shimmered far off into the distance in the humid, misty morning. Scanning the marshy grasses, I could feel the heat already trickling its damp fingers down my back. It was hoped I could add a sighting of the Everglade snail kite to my life list by heading out before the triple digits racked up. Zooming in as far as my camera would allow, the sighting of a large dark raptor perched upright surveying its surroundings made my heart pound just a wee bit more.
Sighted in my binoculars, this snail kite showed the dark slate gray plumage of an adult male. Setting up a spotting scope to afford an opportunity to see the far-off bird better, the reddish eye was unmistakable. Delighted to be able to zoom in that much more, the bird’s unique orange and black impressively hooked bill could be seen. The fishhook end of this raptor’s beak aids it in slipping apple snails right out of their shells. Feeding almost exclusively on the snails, one can easily grasp how important an appropriate habitat is to maintain this species’ population.
Found in the Kissimmee Valley and Lake Okeechobee areas, the vast expanses of seasonal wetlands and marsh habitats are what supports the birds in our region. Additionally, these impressive kites may also be spotted at times in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge, Everglades National Park and in sections of Big Cypress National Preserve.
Continuing to watch the male intently viewing the water’s edge, he took a quick dive down and then up he flew. His reddish legs ended in astonishingly long talons which now held a snail. As he flew, a white “band” of feathers could be seen on the upper tail area contrasting dramatically against his dark plumage. This unmistakable field mark helps one identify the bird readily while it is in the air. As I watched him fly, a second snail kite was spotted. Perched even further out in the wetland, the coloration of this bird was quite different. Shades of brown and tan, with white streaking helped it fade into the tall grasses where it perched. A large dark eye shown in the morning sunlight against the light and dark feathers of its face. Likely a juvenile or perhaps a female, the thin, hooked beak was fully black.
Adding this sighting to my life list, I marveled at just how fortunate we are to live in this region of Florida where so many remarkable forms of wildlife are just an exploration away.