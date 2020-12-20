There you are enjoying a nice walk outdoors and suddenly a large fearsome wasp is careening around, heading in your direction. Before you take off in a bout of terror, steal another look to see if you have had a chance encounter with one of our solitary wasps.
Large, impressive, and colorful, many of the solitary wasps seen in Florida are quite beautiful. Some are the jet black of night while others glimmer with a metallic sheen. Some boast bee-like coloration of black, brown and yellow. None are out to get you, singularly focused on their hunt.
Specialized predators, the large size of solitary wasps can be a bit startling. Push fear aside however and you will be amazed by the activities of these delicate predatory beauties. From the creation of mud nests and burrows to the capture and transport of insects much larger than themselves, these wasps are busy bees.
Most of us are familiar with mud daubers and the “messy” stucco-like masses they deposit, one small dirt ball at a time onto the exterior of buildings. Knock one with a broom and be amazed by the collection of stunned spiders encased in the formerly solid mass of dirt. While the mud nests may be unsightly, the wasps are basically docile and do not sting unless handled.
Potter wasps also utilize local soils but create a linked chain of small, earthen vessels. Remarkable in construction, each resembles a tiny clay pot created by a skilled ceramist. More astonishing is that within each pot she has placed several caterpillars along with her egg, before sealing it up tight from the elements.
When you consider that these large, light insects must find mud and work it into a ball and then carry it while flying, it makes you appreciate the effort. Imagine if you had to carry a beach ball sized ball of mud with you and how you would manage under the weight of that parcel. Now fly to an overhang and work that ball of mud into whatever style of egg chamber you create. Once that has been completed, you must then zoom off in search of the specific insect needed to feed your young, capture it and then also carry that back to your egg chamber. It’s a lot of effort.
Cicada killer wasps are one of the solitary wasps which dig burrows. To see one in action is a treat as sand flies out behind their rapidly moving bodies. Some solitary wasps dig, carry and toss dirt balls around outside their burrows, leaving telltale piles like a child would while building a sandcastle.