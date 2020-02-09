Come Monday morning, you might be feeling a sense of torpor. While your lack of mental motivation is likely related to a loss freedoms enjoyed over the traditional weekend, in the animal kingdom, the decreased physiological activity accompanied by a reduced metabolic rate is meant not to get them through a long workday, but rather is a means of survival when food is scarce.
Usually experienced during times of cold weather, torpor is why our social media feeds were blasting news of falling iguanas in South Florida during the recent cold snap.
Torpor is also how warm-blooded animals, like bears, can snooze through an entire winter. A form of extended torpor, hibernation allows animals to sleep safely through starvation conditions. This state of dormancy is similar to estivation, another form of extended torpor that occurs during warmer months.
Why would an animal need to sleep through the summertime? When it is much too hot and dry, food and water can be hard to locate. Cold-blooded creatures like our American alligator, are known as ectotherms because outdoor conditions, namely the weather, determines their body heat level. If it’s far too hot and water is scarce, they won’t be able to cool off by submerging their bodies.
In extreme drought, reptiles may resort to estivation. They will bed down in cool areas like mud caves, drainage pipes or sheltered shaded areas to wait out the adverse conditions. Breathing and heart rate drop, and their metabolism slows to conserve energy. They appear motionless and you might wonder if they are still alive. Estivation, unlike hibernation, is short lived though and the reptile will soon begin moving about once again.
When weather swings too cold for these same cold-blooded creatures, their form of hibernation, called brumation, allows them to survive by lowering heart and respiratory rates along with body temperature. Reptiles can survive for many weeks in this state of brumation. They will not eat, drink or pass fluids and appear motionless. This torpor enhances their odds of survival, as long as they don’t fall out of a tree, I guess. When the weather warms, these reptiles come out of the stupor-unlike true hibernators-and move around to find water and food once again.
It’s important to keep this in mind and not handle or approach reptiles that appear to be in this state. While you may have heard of the phrase “don’t poke the bear,” here in Florida it might be better to say don’t approach a stunned reptile. Like all wild creatures, they are unpredictable and can pack a nasty bite.