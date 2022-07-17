On the opposite edge of a mild front, we hiked in weather that felt more like late fall than sweltering summer. The sandhill community of the Wekiva River basin rolled before us in gorgeously managed waves. Random clumps of wiregrass and spotty palmettos dotted yellow swales of sand, offering wide open vistas of low-density pines as far as we could see. It was a gorgeous day for hiking with the sun peeking in and out of puffy clouds as a steady breeze offered cooling vibes.
We spotted a couple of deer on the trail and quail bob-whited as we made our way along. Red-headed woodpeckers flew in dive bomb fashion, pulling up to perch on blackened snags that framed their stunning coloration vividly. Crested flycatchers were cocking their mohawked heads as they picked for bugs on small tree limbs. Tufted titmice were picking berries and cracking falling seeds as a gopher tortoise trudged along, stopping only when approached to hiss menacingly at us.
Laughing, that’s when we spotted it. Racing toward us, the only thing missing was the thunder of a revving engine or outboard motor. It zigged and zagged but never reduced speed as its legs powered toward us. Easily visible against the light yellow and white sands of this natural community, bits of leaves and small sticks flew in its wake as it zipped on through. This is one bug you don’t want to try and slow down.
The velvet ant is named such for its gorgeous appearance. Lushly furred in fire engine reds, hazard orange and black, these are stunning insects. Viewed closely, they remind one of a plush child’s toy, but they are not to be played with. Packing what some referred to as the most painful sting of any bee, wasp or other, I’m thankful I can’t tell you personally just how bad it might be.
Not actually an ant, this solitary, wingless female wasp was racing through the sandy trails we were walking in search of another wasp’s burrow. Velvet ants are parasitic. The larger wingless female will speedily meander about looking for the dens or dug burrows of a burrowing wasp. These dens are dug into open sandy areas by the burrowing wasp for her own eggs to be deposited into. Velvet ants bumble about in search of these burrows then slip down into them so they can lay their own eggs on the other species’ developing larvae.
The bold coloration of a velvet ant serves as a warning to possible predators that she is not to be messed with. Along with her strong sting, she emits repellant chemicals, and can also rub her body segments rapidly to roughly squeak, startling any predators foolish enough to try dining on her. Sometimes called “cow killers,” while they are potent in their own regard, they are not able to harm livestock. Males of the species look similar to females but have black wings and fly about seeking those rapidly running lady wasps.