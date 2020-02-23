At just 20 millionths of a millimeter in diameter, this delicate compound easily shrugged away with a shiver might also be the future of health, comfort and security.
Some species of spiders produce seven different kinds of silk and can also adjust the thickness of the fiber as they create it. Not all spiders spin webs, but each uses silk to create a waterproof egg sack tough enough to endure the elements.
To create webbing, a spider pulls liquid protein from its abdominal silk glands through the spigots of its spinnerets. If you’ve ever wondered why spiders have so many hairy legs, several are put into use when producing silk or webbing. As the spider pulls the liquid protein out of its body, the tugging process affects the molecules of the molten fiber. Stretched into a form of webbing, as it dries it becomes remarkably stretchy and strong.
So helpful this product could be to humans that research on mass scale production continues. In the nineties, it was believed goats could be genetically engineered to produce the proteins of spider silk within their udders. Once extracted, that compound could be spun into the desired fiber. Then the silk proteins were concocted in vats of fermented yeast, dried into a powder and reconstituted before being mechanically spun.
Why all this effort and expense? Imagine a web enlarged up to capture planes instead of insects. Would this be possible? The answer so far seems to be yes. These light blow-in-the-breeze fibers, 1,000 times thinner than any hair on your head, might someday be the artificial artery giving your loved one a new lease on life. Perhaps it will be the body armor protecting our first responders or a barrier to keep military members safe.
Amazingly, here and there one can buy clothing products made from the industry’s first attempts at reproducing this astonishing natural fiber. Can you imagine a day where all clothing is spun from the proteins of spider silk? With the ability to add water wicking and anti-fungal properties to the product, as the spider does naturally, it would truly be a wonder material. So lightweight a strand long enough to encircle the Earth would weigh merely a pound or so. Imagine the cost savings of indestructible spider silk packaging on industry shipping.
Regardless of how it is implemented, mass production of this ever present, barely noticed natural material could truly revolutionize our world. All these benefits in an environmentally friendly non-petrol-based product. Next time you see a spider spinning, take a moment and wonder. What else might be out there just waiting for us to see the value?