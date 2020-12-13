In a little while crocodile, you may have family visiting for the holidays who will ask, let us go later and see a gator. This seems to be one of the unwritten rules of owning property in Florida. When you have guests, they will expect to be entertained and that includes seeing an alligator.
That is an easy item to check off your list in our community and offers a way to be festive while mitigating close contact. Why not move your holiday get-together outdoors to our local parks? Highlands Hammock State Park is a great place to recreate and check off that reptilian request. How about some interesting gator facts you can share during a tour with your family?
Found across the lower southeastern portion of the United States as far west as mid-Texas, the American alligator is an aquatic or water-loving reptile. An apex predator, there are few threats other than people for a mature alligator. Hatching from leathery eggs, a nest is known as a clutch and contains between 30-50 eggs.
Juveniles are about eight inches long and brightly marked in yellow and black tones. Hatching during the months of August and September, they are in danger from wading birds, birds of prey, raccoons, otters and even other alligators so they stick close to mom in what is known as a pod. Baby gators make a chirping peep when in danger to alert the mother and others, so be sure to maintain more than a six-foot social distance when you see them.
Cold blooded, meaning they cannot regulate their body temperatures like humans do, they do not have the ability to shiver or sweat. Instead they will immerse themselves into water — brackish or fresh — to cool off or bask in the sun to warm up. On these days with sharp temperature drops, they will sometimes retreat into an earthen cave they have dug in the mud nearby a water source.
These mud dens and nearby “gator holes” are often the only source of water during seasons of drought and provide all wildlife nearby with a place to cautiously hydrate. Alligators of course take advantage, consuming pretty much anything that crosses their path. Larger prey such as deer and wild hogs will be snatched and drowned, then returned to for feeding days later.
Don’t ever forget that a fed gator is a dead gator, meaning baiting, tossing fish scraps or outright feeding of alligators always equals danger for the reptile and humans. Alligators that have lost their fear of people must be humanely removed for safety. These large, powerful predators must be respected and kept at a distance from human interaction. Enjoy them and the wonderful diversity of our natural systems, but never lose sight of their place in the food chain.