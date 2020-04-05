Often adored for their devilish, masked appearance, this mammal is may be seen perusing neighborhoods in search of tasty morsels. Sneaking onto porches to consume leftover pet food or knocking over trashcans to dine on chicken bones, the common raccoon is a mammal well known by nearly all.
Boasting the scientific name of Procyon lotor- meaning “one who washes” — the raccoon is a perfect example of keeping one’s paws clean. The hand-washing routine of this nocturnal critter is more for sorting and selecting than cleaning up though. As the raccoon rips and tears prey into smaller pieces, it will often dip and wet its paws to enhance the sense of touch.
Algonquin Indians receive the credit for the common name we use as they called this mammal by the moniker “Aroughcoune.” Translated to our language it means “he who scratches with his hands.” Perhaps the raccoon is a perfect example of our enhanced hygiene in these days.
Those nimble little paws deftly open nearly anything the raccoon sets its mind to, including coolers, campers, trash cans and more. They can even open a refrigerator and I’ve personally observed them unzipping screened tents to pilfer picnic goodies.
Adorable in appearance, this is one cutie you don’t want to corner or attempt to handle due to their tendency to become ferocious upon being threatened. They will scream, howl and snarl enough to make the hair on your neck stand up just as much as theirs does. Able to climb, swim and run up to 15 miles per hour, they can easily escape from most predators or danger.
Young are born in litters of four or five during April or May in our area. Juveniles typically remain with the mother until the end of summer or the beginning of the next breeding season. By the time you are seeing the adorable babies out and about, they are around eight weeks of age.
The bushy, ringed tail and black facial mask serve as the best field marks for this critter. Footprints left behind resemble tiny human hands and long-toed feet of babies. While they should be eating wild fruits and berries, invertebrates, small mammals, fish, crawdads and such, raccoons are opportunistic omnivores. Humans are quickly seen as a food source and they are happy to scrounge around for handouts. As with all wild creatures, providing supplemental food is not a good idea and can quickly lead to problems with aggression.