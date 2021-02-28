The weather has been simply perfect for a nice long drive with the windows down and the breeze blowing in your hair. The only thing that would make it even better would be sweeping scenic vistas, the “la-ha-ha” of thousands of moorhens and maybe a few prehistoric-sized alligators. The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in Orange County promises all the above and more.
Open to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays, the hours are set so that you exit the property before 5 p.m. While the 11-mile drive takes an average of two hours to leisurely drive along the adjacent canals and scenic areas, you’ll easily spend more time enjoying the plentiful wildlife.
The fourth largest lake in Florida, Lake Apopka now receives water-clarifying filtration via the marsh and floodplain restoration area the drive traverses. As you drive along at the 10 mph speed limit, there are areas where you can pull off to park, then get out and view wildlife or take photos. There is also an audio tour you can access via your smartphone which offers information about the property and wildlife as you travel.
From federally listed plants to fauna galore, the overly abundant population of alligators makes this an exceedingly popular spot for driving through. If you enjoy bird watching, this is an absolute must as the current bird list notes 369 species to date. On our recent visit we logged 39 species just during our drive through. If you’re willing to get out and hike or bike along the gravel levee roads or dirt or grass multi-use trails, you’ll likely see numerous species of birds as well as more wildlife.
We walked a short distance along the levee road near the Historic Pump House parking area after parking and utilizing the facilities. Clean portalets are found here along with several others along the drive. As we walked, we saw nesting great blue herons and great egrets, both with breeding plumage blowing in the wind. A bit further on we saw one of the largest alligators I have ever seen drifting towards another great egret which was fishing. Anhinga’s and cormorants dried their wings adjacent to the elevated road surface and warblers busied themselves in the spring greenery.
Whether you just enjoy the drive from your vehicle or walk, bike or make use of the miles of equestrian trails, this is a fantastic place to enjoy nature. River otters, raccoons and rocks can also be found by those who look closely. Local artists paint river rocks and leave them along the drive on kiosks and signposts, leading to a whole group of enthusiasts who eagerly hunt for the current weekend’s treasures. Even if you don’t find a rock, you’ll discover a great adventure.