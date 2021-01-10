Christmas is over and you likely have put all the decorations away for another year. Nature however keeps its wreath up year-round. Christmas wreath lichen, Cryptothecia rubrocincta^p, named for its bright, holiday-like colors, is found through the southern United States.
Crustose in form, this remarkable fungus clings tightly to the trees on which it grows in our region. Like a colorful sticker or blob of bubble gum smooshed onto the smooth bark of trees, you can find this dotting sheltered forested areas with high moisture. Lichens are algae and fungus residing as one in a mutual, symbiotic relationship. Composed of two (or more) different species, this unique arrangement affords the lichen the ability to grow in inhospitable environments such as when you find it on the side of a building or along a fence post. Fungus provides the host or place for the algae to reside while the algae produces carbohydrate as food for both via photosynthesis.
The coloration of this pretty organism isn’t just about good looks, it also serves to filter UV rays. Crustose lichens come in many different colors such as orange, red, yellow, green, and gray. Lichens also have four growth forms which look completely different from one another. Some are frothy like Spanish moss while others resemble frilled lettuce in appearance. Unique in so many ways, they produce vegetatively, breaking off small pieces to form new lichens while spores are also produced by the fungal host.
Growing only in areas with good air quality, lichens can use just about anything for substrate or the place where it begins attachment. You will find them on trees and rocks, though there are few of those in our area, as well as forming intriguing soil crusts in our rarer scrub communities. Growing on the surface of those white, sugary sands, these crusts are so delicate, they take years to form. Disturbance of these cyanobacteria crusts can be devastating to that specialized community and kill off the organism.
Regardless of where the lichens grow, they will go dormant during dry seasons or limited rainfall. Known as poikilohydry^p, lichens shut down as they dry out. Once the rains come again, they moisten up and begin photosynthesis once again. The growth rate varies based on the type of lichen, location, available nutrients, sunlight, air quality and more. Slow and steady is the mantra of these peculiar and enticing examples of cooperative living. How many lichens can you find around your home or yard?