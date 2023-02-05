Maintenance necssary

The maintenance required to keep a plant healthy and looking good is a key consideration when designing a landscape.

 METRO CREATIVE

Each year, gardening enthusiasts anxiously await the arrival of spring. Spring is a great season to plant new flowers, plants, grasses, and trees, making it a popular time of year to spend sunny days out in the yard.

Veteran gardeners may know their landscapes well and be able to pick the right plants on their own. Novices may need a little help as they look to give their landscapes a whole new look. The following are some helpful tips to help homeowners pick the right plants for their landscapes.

Recommended for you