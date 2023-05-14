In some areas of our county, you might discover an unwelcome surprise after sudden flooding rainstorms. Emerging from the dripping darkness, their huge eyes scan for a meal. Eating anything that fits within their gaping mouths, the Marine toad is one really big hopper to come across.

Averaging from five to even nine inches overall, the Rhinella marina, an introduced, non-native species dwarfs our common three-inch Southern toads. Mostly nocturnal, you’re more likely to see them in urban areas – like downtown Sebring – feeding around artificial lights.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

These invasive Marine toads eat other toads or frogs, lizards, small mammals, snakes and even birds along with insects.