In some areas of our county, you might discover an unwelcome surprise after sudden flooding rainstorms. Emerging from the dripping darkness, their huge eyes scan for a meal. Eating anything that fits within their gaping mouths, the Marine toad is one really big hopper to come across.
Averaging from five to even nine inches overall, the Rhinella marina, an introduced, non-native species dwarfs our common three-inch Southern toads. Mostly nocturnal, you’re more likely to see them in urban areas – like downtown Sebring – feeding around artificial lights.
Introduced to Florida around 1936, the goal was insect control in the agricultural sugarcane fields, leading to them being referred to as “cane” toads. You may have also heard them called “bufo toads” due to their former name of Bufo marinus.
Regardless of what you call them, these non-native monsters are an environmental nightmare. With few predators, they quickly explode in population. Avoided by most other wildlife, they aren’t the typical tasty meal due to their highly toxic secretions which ooze from their parotid glands as a predatory defense. This milky-white bufotoxin sickens an unwary predator and can even cause death for inquisitive dogs or other pets who might try to bite at the toad or eat it. The parotid gland is quite noticeable and is located on either side of the toad’s body, just behind their eyes and above their shoulders.
At first glance you might wonder if the toad you are seeing is this invasive one. Marine toads are yellowish in color with spotting over their bodies. They also have prominent cranial crests which give them an appearance of annoyance or irritation. If you see Marine toads and want to remove them, use caution as bufotoxin is also a dangerous irritant to humans too. You don’t want to handle this critter and then wipe your face or rub your eyes. Interestingly, even the eggs of this toad are toxic and avoided by wildlife.
Keep in mind that our native southern toads have thin ridges between their eyes and will be much smaller – about the size of a plum. In shades of brown and gray, they are awesome insect control and very beneficial to have around. Myfwc.com has video links to more information about these large invasive pests and can help you learn the differences between them and our abundant native frogs and toads.