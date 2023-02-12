This home is at 2131 Lakeview Drive Unit #910 in Sebring. It is priced for $194,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This two-bedroom, two-bath condominium has one of the most spectacular sunset views over Lake Jackson. This is an end unit that provides natural light throughout. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, granite sink, stainless steel appliances, fixtures and is completely open to the living space with a breathtaking view of the lake.
The owners’ suite has another amazing view of Lake Jackson with a fully renovated bathroom, high vanity, marble shower and tiled flooring. The spacious guest bedroom has a private bathroom that has been completely remodeled, a tiled shower with pebble-stone flooring, vanity, fixtures and toilet.
Other additional updates include: A/C in 2020, hot water heater, electrical panel, baseboards, crown molding, freshly painted, tiled screened porch, custom shades and brand new sliders will be installed in February.
If recreation is your passion, there is over a 10-mile bike path around the lake, fishing, jogging, boating or just taking in the fresh air. Centrally located and close to restaurants, shopping and downtown events.
For additional information or a private view of this amazing property, contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358. You can also visit lterrell.bhhsflorida properties.com.