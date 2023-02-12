This home is at 2131 Lakeview Drive Unit #910 in Sebring. It is priced for $194,000 and is listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This two-bedroom, two-bath condominium has one of the most spectacular sunset views over Lake Jackson. This is an end unit that provides natural light throughout. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, granite sink, stainless steel appliances, fixtures and is completely open to the living space with a breathtaking view of the lake.

Recommended for you