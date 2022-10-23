Makk

Revitalize and refresh the home this fall with renowned designer and life-stylist Lauren Makk.

ATLANTA — Fall is the perfect time to add some creative touches to the home décor, plus a great time to capitalize on deals on everything from home goods, furniture, paint and wallpaper as well as doors and home care appliances. Lauren Makk has spent a lifetime perfecting her “Affordable Luxury” signature approach to design. That is why the popular television host, interior design professional, home and life-stylist has been featured on numerous television series. Here are some of her fabulous fall ideas:

A trendy home decor changeLauren is always preaching about living a life of affordable luxury, and for that, she loves the Masonite Sliding Barn Door Kit. The stylish and space-saving barn doors are perfect for laundry rooms, pantries, bedroom closets and dens. Perfect for concealing private areas in any home. The barn doors come in an all-in-one kit with everything needed and is offered in a variety of styles to fit any décor. And get this, Do-It-Yourself takes less than 90 minutes! The Masonite Sliding Barn all-in-one kit is available at HomeDepot.com or Wayfair.com.

