SEBRING — In spirit of “the most wonderful time of the year,” The Elliott Team Keller Williams is hosting a Holiday Decorating Contest to benefit The Children’s Museum of Highlands County, sponsored by Jessica Hartline Insurance. Anyone living in Highlands County can participate for a minimum $10 donation. There are three categories to choose from with prizes up for grabs in each category. First place winner in each category will get $150!
Registrations will be accepted until Dec. 6 and participants will have until Dec. 11 to decorate, before the map of all of the locations goes live. The map will be posted to The Elliott Team Special Events Facebook Page on Dec. 11, so anyone can access the locations throughout Highlands County and enjoy the beautiful displays.
Want to enter your home/business? Go to The Elliott Team Keller Williams Special Event Facebook page, ‘Twas The Lights Before Christmas Holiday Decorating Contest event, to learn more about the specific rules and how to enter.
Are you a business who would like to sponsor this event? Please contact Tenille Drury-Smith, director of fun, by email at diroffuntheelliottteam@gmail.com.