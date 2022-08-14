More than 65 species of palm trees in the United States are vulnerable to a wood-decaying fungus that can damage or destroy palms.

The fungus, Ganoderma zonatum, which causes the lethal disease known as Ganoderma butt rot of palms, shows few symptoms before you can detect something is wrong. Its mysterious nature has stunted research for decades, making early detection of the silent killer impossible – until now.

