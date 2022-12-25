Pop-up, in-ground sprinkler head and home irrigation system

You might conserve more water if you view irrigation as supplementing rain. In other words: Turn off the automated sprinkler when it’s raining.

 COURTESY/UF/IFAS

You set your automatic sprinkler, and it activates, right on schedule – even if it’s raining. Many people see rain as a bonus – on top of their sprinkler – when they should view precipitation as their cue to conserve water, University of Florida researchers say.

People who do not habitually turn off their automatic irrigators waste water, researchers say. With a population of 22 million, a figure projected to go up to 27.8 million by 2050, Floridians need to conserve this precious resource.

Recommended for you