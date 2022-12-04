Lawns, playing fields, golf courses, parks and many other outdoor areas are part of the multi-billion-dollar turfgrass industry. That industry provides aesthetic, environmental and economic benefits to the Sunshine State.

Valued at $14.3 billion and planted on 3.9 million acres in Florida, that same industry struggles with parasitic nematodes and fungal diseases that prove costly for growers, homeowners and commercial industries.

