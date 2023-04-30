This condominium is located at 2131 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $199,900 and is listed by Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a one-of-a-kind, turn key, two-bedroom, two-bath fully furnished condo directly on the shores of Lake Jackson, providing the most spectacular sunsets. This unit has been meticulously maintained with a contemporary design.
As you enter this unit you will first notice the beautiful medallion and the craftmanship of the Italian porcelain tile flooring.
The kitchen has been completely updated with maple cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, additional separate bar with above cabinets completely open to the living space providing an amazing view of the lakefront property.
The owners’ suite has a walk-in shower, new toilet, fixtures, modern lighting and crown molding. The spacious guest bedroom has a private bath, brand new tile flooring, toilet, fixtures and grab bars.
The glassed-in porch has sliding screened windows and tile flooring.
This unit has been freshly painted. There is also new carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
The condo is centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping and downtown events. If recreation is your passion, there is a 10-mile bike path around the lake, fishing, jogging, boating, or just taking in the fresh air. Come and take a peek. You will not be disappointed.
For additional information and a private tour of this home, please contact Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358.