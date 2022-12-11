These beautiful condominiums are at 6750 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. They are priced starting at $134,500 and are listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What a fantastic opportunity to own a condo that’s perfect for a seasonal “get-away,” or one that’s large enough for a full-time residence. We have three condos available in the gated 55+ active community of The Bluffs of Sebring.
These open floor plans are perfect for entertaining friends and family. Plus, you’re sure to love the gorgeous views of Lake Mary Jane and the walking path around the lake.
They feature many updates including a new roof, new flooring and lighting, new window treatments, renovated kitchens and bathrooms, and more. Some units also have carports with storage sheds.
The kitchens have plenty of cabinets and counter space, plus breakfast bars that are open to the dining and great rooms. The chef in the family is never far from the activities or guests.
The spacious great rooms have vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors leading to an 11-by-13-foot screened lanai overlooking the lake, which is the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or evening cocktail.
The owner suites have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Some also have sliding glass doors leading to the lanai and a window overlooking the lake.
Built in 1986-87, these two- and three-bedroom condos have many amenities to enjoy, including a heated pool and spa, clubhouse, tennis courts, game and exercise room, library with internet, shuffleboard, chipping and putting surfaces, walking path and a 14-acre stocked lake for catch and release fishing.
There is also a full-time manager, staff and crew; and the monthly maintenance fee includes cable TV, water, sewage, trash pickup, lawn and landscaping, and exterior maintenance.