These beautiful condominiums are at 6750 U.S. 27 North in Sebring. They are priced starting at $134,500 and are listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

What a fantastic opportunity to own a condo that’s perfect for a seasonal “get-away,” or one that’s large enough for a full-time residence. We have three condos available in the gated 55+ active community of The Bluffs of Sebring.

Recommended for you