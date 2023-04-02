Can you imagine moving all your belongings into a space the size of a two-car garage with a full bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom? 54% of Americans surveyed say housing expenses are their largest financial burden.

When Consumer Affairs asked, 65% of the respondents with a mortgage considered themselves “house poor,” meaning a significant portion of their income goes to their house payment and other housing expenses. This often means sacrificing other opportunities, such as traveling and purchasing expensive items.

Recommended for you