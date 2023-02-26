Existing Home Sales

A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Derry, N.H. On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in January. 

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s housing slump dragged on into January as home sales fell for the 12th consecutive month to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years.

The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that existing U.S. home sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million properties last month. That’s the slowest annual pace since October 2010, when the housing market was still reeling from the 2008 foreclosure crisis.

