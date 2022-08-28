Home Sales

A “sold” is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June 2022 as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 20, that existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The housing market’s comedown from its high-flying days early this year is deepening, with home sales in July falling for the sixth straight month.

Sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and prices that remain near all-time highs are making homes less affordable. Sales fell 20.2% from July last year, reaching the slowest pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.

