Home Sales

A "For Sale" sign stands in front of a house in Rochester, New York, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. On Wednesday the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in November. 

 TED SHAFFREY/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The housing market slump deepened in November as sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the tenth consecutive month — the longest such stretch on records going back to 1999.

Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. That’s a slower sales pace than what economists had expected, according to FactSet.

