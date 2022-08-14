Mortgage Rates

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a new home is for sale in Madison, Ga. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday, July 14, 2022, that the 30-year rate rose to 5.51% from 5.30% last week, just as the latest government data shows inflation has not slowed, meaning the Federal Reserve is almost certain to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates soared this week in a continued volatile market as the key 30-year loan rate jumped back over 5%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the 30-year rate rose to 5.22% from 4.99% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 2.87% a year ago.

Recommended for you