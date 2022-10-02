Mortgage Rates

For sale by owner sign is displayed outside home in Northbrook, Ill.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70% from 6.29% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01% a year ago.

