Off The Charts Easing Rents

A “For Rent” sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022. The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remain painfully high for many Americans. The U.S. median rent rose 2.4% in January 2023 from a year earlier to $1,942, the lowest annual increase since June 2021, according to data from Rent, which tracks listings for apartment and rental houses.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans.

The U.S. median rent rose 2.4% in January from a year earlier to $1,942, the lowest annual increase since June 2021, according to data from Rent, which tracks listings for apartment and rental houses.

Recommended for you