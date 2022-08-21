Jason Varone comes from a Sebring-based real estate family, where he is again launching his career as a realtor for RE/MAX Realty Plus. He has had a very successful career in the advertising and marketing field where he specialized in graphic design, advertising, marketing and creative for companies ranging from real estate, automotive, and consumer products in Miami. He has served for 22 years as a graphic designer, art director, and marketing director.
With his very diverse and experienced background, Varone is bringing his broad knowledge of promotion, advertising and SEO to the local real estate market of Highlands County. He also brings his reputation and experience to help homeowners sell their homes using his expert advertising skills, to promote local properties not only to Highlands County, but to all of Florida and the cities across the country.