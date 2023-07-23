These villas are located in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. They are priced at $335,000 per unit and are listed with Lisa Terrell of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is a rare opportunity to own a brand new, three-bedroom, two-bath plus oversized two-car garage villa. (Each unit is $335,000). Buy one side or purchase the entire duplex. These units are overlooking the prestigious Deer Run Golf Course and is located in one of the most sought-after communities in Highlands County – Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
Each unit boasts over 1,800 living space with total square feet of 2,632. This home is of quality block construction, has dimensional lifetime fungus resistant shingles, shaker-style white kitchen cabinets, soft close, granite counter tops, GE stainless steel appliances and a vented microwave hood above the range, 10-to-12-foot ceilings throughout, ceramic tile in the guest bath, frameless shower enclosure with pebble stone flooring in the owner’s suite, dual sink vanity. The home has insulated windows (Low E), lifeproof vinyl flooring, well irrigation, a flora tam sodded lot, eight-foot garage door and 30-foot deep garage.
This property is perfect for an extended family, investment or to occupy one side and rent the other. This community offers: two championship golf courses, tennis courts, fitness center, swimming pool, a restaurant and much more.
