This villa is located at 3400 Cormorant Point Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $252,900 and is being offered by Teresa and Kevin Bock with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
Wow! What a view! This villa is move-in ready and includes so many newer beautiful updates. From the moment you walk in, you will know that this is the one for you.
The kitchen has newer updated wood cabinet fronts, granite counter tops, stainless and black appliances, new lighting and crown molding.
All windows except the garage window have been replaced in 2019 with thermopane windows and new slider, too. Some of the other improvements include: roof, 3/2019; drain field, 2016; custom design walkways, patio and driveway, 2016; added hurricane shutters and replaced water heater in 2021; replaced garage door opener, 2017 and Skeeter Beater, 2015. All interior carpeting has been replaced and new vinyl plank has been added in the dining and living area.
This home shows amazing and has an awesome view overlooking the pond and golf course. The majority of the popcorn ceiling has been removed and retextured, plus added crown molding.
The guest bedroom has windows to the rear for a great view. Both baths have also been updated with new wood fronts, granite tops with new hardware, lighting and raised toilets. The master suite is a nice size room with Berber carpeting, pleasing wall color, crown molding and custom blinds throughout. The walk-in closet also includes a window for more light and offers plenty of hanging and storage space.
The exterior is as beautiful as the inside and offers plenty of space to sit and relax on the front open patio with your morning cup of coffee. The rear porch is the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon glass of tea or your evening cocktail overlooking the pond and golf course. There is also a 12-by-26-foot open patio and screened patio area that is the ideal place for barbecue or sunbathing.
You must check this villa out as this one won’t last long.
For further information or to arrange for your private showing, please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You may also email Teresa@TeresaBock.com Website: www.teresabock.com
MLS# 286734