This home is located at 2125 Par Road in Sebring, Florida. It is being offered at $290,900 and is listed with Teresa and Kevin Bock at Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
It has a great location and is within golf cart distance to the golf course and clubhouse.
Welcome to Golf Hammock where this three-bedroom, two-bath home with two-car garage offers beautiful views overlooking the lake. This home has tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home which makes this super easy to keep clean.
As you walk in the front door you will fall in love with the view. The interior includes cathedral ceilings in the living, dining and kitchen area. The rear family room/lanai includes side slide windows and is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy that morning cup of coffee or that afternoon glass of tea.
The kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and plenty of storage and pantry space.
The master suite has sliders to the rear lanai, tray ceiling, double closets and the bath has corner tile shower, garden tub and double vanities with a vaulted ceiling.
There have been many newer updates: freshly painted exterior and interior in 2019, vinyl garage flooring 2019, water heater 2019, vinyl plank flooring 2019, stove 2020, refrigerator 2019, new windows in the master bedroom and den 2019, irrigation pump 2019, A/C replaced 2020. This home also has hurricane shutters for added storm protection.
This home has been well maintained inside and out. Hurry on this one as it won’t last long. Make this your next move.
For further information or to arrange for your private showing, please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You may also email Teresa@TeresaBock.com Website: www.teresabock.com