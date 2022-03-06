At 2131 Lakeview Drive, Unit 1008 in Sebring is priced at $199,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Paradise Real Estate International.
The Fountainhead Condo was built in 1967 with an ultra-modern deco exterior look.
Located directly on the shores of Lake Jackson in Historic Downtown Sebring, this property has incredible views of Lake Jackson and downtown Sebring from the rear and front balcony. The property includes a heated pool and dock for boating access. There are two shared laundry rooms (coin operated on the property) – one is located within a library and small workout room.
The Fountainhead has 12 floors and this unit is located on the 10th floor. Fountainhead has new elevators for your peace of mind. Sorry, no pets allowed. Rentals have to be approved.
This unit features a completely remodeled two-bedroom, two-bathroom home. The porch is glass enclosed and part of living square footage with expansive views of Lake Jackson. There is luxury vinyl planks throughout the unit and all of the walls were painted.
The kitchen has open granite countertops with side bar, too. There are grey shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, too.
Offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate.
