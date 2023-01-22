This home is at 5706 Lilac Road in Sebring. It is priced at $399,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
This home was built in 2003 and boasts 1,600-plus living square feet under air condition and over 2,100-plus total square feet under roof. It is located on the private setting of Key Lake in Orange Blossom Estates. This lake is comprised of two lakes connected through a canal. Each is approximately six acres (no boats with motors allowed). The private setting provides for peaceful living. The rear view from the home faces easterly and you can enjoy morning sunrises daily. The home has a nice, elevated curb appeal and front open porch.
The home has cathedral ceilings and an open inviting floor plan with hardwood floors in the main living space. The kitchen is the center of this home and perfect for entertainment. It has solid surface countertops, wood cabinets with beveled edges and multi-level. There is lots of cabinets and counter space. All new kitchen appliances in the past year.
The living room has French doors that open to the rear screen-enclosed porch. You will love your evenings relaxing watching the abundant wildlife.
The primary suite is spacious and features new carpeting and a large walk-in closet. The primary ensuite has a corner soaker tub, glass enclosure walk-in shower and double vanity. On the opposite side of the home is the guest suite with two spacious bedrooms and guest bathroom.
There is an in-house laundry room with a newer washer and dryer. The garage is attached and has a half bath, perfect for cleaning up after working in the yard.
This is the quintessential home that you will find it will perfectly fit your needs. The home is spotless and essentially move-in ready. It is located close to Sebring amenities, yet it still has a country peaceful feeling.
Take a look online at the professional photos, including the floor plan, at www.dawndell.com. Presented by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can schedule your private tour with Dawn at 863-381-0400.