This home is at 5706 Lilac Road in Sebring. It is priced at $399,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

This home was built in 2003 and boasts 1,600-plus living square feet under air condition and over 2,100-plus total square feet under roof. It is located on the private setting of Key Lake in Orange Blossom Estates. This lake is comprised of two lakes connected through a canal. Each is approximately six acres (no boats with motors allowed). The private setting provides for peaceful living. The rear view from the home faces easterly and you can enjoy morning sunrises daily. The home has a nice, elevated curb appeal and front open porch.

