This home is located at 160 Lake Drive Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $625,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Paradise Real Estate International.
Open House Sunday, 1-3 p.m.
Imagine feeling as if you are on vacation everyday! This is what this immaculate home has to offer. Located on the shores of Little Lake Jackson nestled on just shy of a ½ acre, with direct lake access to Sebring’s Lake Jackson.
This home features 2,692 living square feet (under air-conditioned space) and 3,444 total square feet (under roof). Floor plan offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, family room, kitchen and in-house laundry room. The flow of this floor plan allows for you to entertain large crowds or have an intimate setting.
The exquisite custom-design kitchen was recently remodeled and features all new appliances, upscale quality granite, soft-closing white shaker cabinets, large pantry and all have pull-out drawers. The kitchen overlooks the family room and formal dining room, which makes this heart of the home.
There are two primary en-suites with their own walk-in closets and bathrooms. The third bedroom is used as an office by the current owner. The primary bedroom has a new luxurious bathroom with skylight, his and her vanities, large walk-in shower and all the upgraded pristine finishing touches. In the primary suite, the owner spared no expense in renovating the massive walk-in closet with built-ins and extras.
For your convenience there is an inhouse air-conditioned laundry room.
The owner recently had the driveway and rear deck painted and a brick paver walkway put in to the front door for a super clean curb appeal.
The home has wood plank tile throughout, this is great for lakeside living. All the interior walls have been recently painted and is a great neutral color of off white. The rear lanai is 27-by-21 feet and screened in for your comfort and all year round outdoor Florida living. This is a great space for you to enjoy that morning cup of coffee or that afternoon delight toddy. The sunset views over Harder Hall are spectacular.
The dock is in place and has a space for your boat (cradle is needed). There is plenty of room on the dock to add more entertaining space to enjoy the lake. Little Lake Jackson is a 125-acre lake that has direct access to recreational Lake Jackson that is approximately 3,500 acre. There is access to 2 restaurants from this lake. Many fishing tournaments are held on Lake Jackson, you can catch bass, crappie, spec, bluegill and more. This lake is also widely used for watersports. So if your family is looking for a great lake for many water activities, this is one you will not want to miss.
Come discover why Sebring’s Lake Jackson is Highlands County’s Crown Jewel. Highlands County is located just 70 miles from Tampa, the nation’s number one growing market, and two hours from either coast, one hour south of Orlando and about two-and-a-half hours north of Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Come enjoy the good life!!
This home is offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Associate Broker. You can view the interactive 3D tour online at www.dawndell.com and the professional photos. Or if you would like to make your personal tour request, please call Dawn direct at 863-381-0400.