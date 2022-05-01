This home is located at 4920 Granada Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced at $139,000 and it is listed with Maureen Cool with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring.
If you are a first-time home buyer, downsizing or looking for a seasonal home, you will love this beautifully appointed condo that is tastefully furnished and equipped. It is located in the golfing community of Sun ‘N Lake.
The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a screened lanai and utility room/laundry room. The floor plan is open and bright and a much-desired end unit with windows on the side to let the sun in. The arched front porch is welcoming. Step inside the front door to the foyer with the kitchen to the right and living area straight ahead. All flooring has been updated with neutral tile throughout. The floorplan design has a breakfast bar separating the open dining area and living room. To extend the living space, sliding doors open to the screened lanai.
The kitchen is remodeled with white cabinets and coordinating countertops. The appliances are white and the refrigerator was replaced this year. Other appliances have also been updated.
The master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet and private bathroom with a step-in shower. The vanity and toilet were updated during the remodel. Sliding glass door opens to the lanai and is a great spot to read a book or enjoy a morning cup of coffee.
The guest bedroom creates a suite effect for guests with a pocket door closing off the hall. This bedroom also has a walk-in closet. The hall/guest bath has been updated. If your guest is a golfer, this room has a golfing theme.
The screened lanai overlooks the back common area. With this being an end unit, you will enjoy privacy. All porch furniture is included. The lanai has a large utility room/laundry room is just a few steps out the sliding doors. From the screened lanai, a sidewalk leads to the pool area. The complex consists of 10 units. The condo association fees are $725 per quarter and includes lawn maintenance, outside maintenance, insurance for the building, pool and pool maintenance and all common areas upkeep.
The unit has been updated with tiled flooring throughout, plantation closet doors, furniture from Turner Furniture, remodeled kitchen cabinets and counters, bathroom vanities, toilets and exhaust fans along with all ceiling fans. The A/C was replaced in 2015 and includes a five-year transferable warranty.
Sun ‘N Lake has two championship golf courses, clubhouse, pro-shop, driving range, restaurant, tennis, pickleball, community pool and center.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.