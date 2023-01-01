The winds have turned on the US housing market. Sellers listed 24% fewer homes in October compared to 2021, according to data from Zillow. Fewer people are buying houses though, sales dropping 17% below the pre-pandemic estimates in 2019.

After months of weathering unimaginably high prices and endless bidding wars, weary buyers may find reprieve in the incremental price decline. But lower prices may not mean an easier ride.

Recommended for you