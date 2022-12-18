BRANDON, Fla. – Some Florida homes are still inaccessible due to hurricane-damaged roads, rising water, fallen trees and other storm-related issues – especially in and around Sanibel Island. If you cannot access your primary residence due to storm damage you may be eligible for FEMA rental assistance.
If you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and have not already applied for FEMA assistance, you should call FEMA to apply. The 800-621-3362 line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
If flooding, damage or debris prevent a FEMA housing inspector from reaching a damaged residence, the inspector will notify FEMA. It’s important you call the FEMA Helpline once your home is accessible.
To be eligible for temporary rental assistance:
- You must first apply with FEMA.
- The home must be your primary residence.
- The home is either destroyed, uninhabitable or inaccessible as a result of Hurricane Ian.
- Insurance proceeds does not fully cover additional living expenses and/or home repairs.
If you need to apply for federal disaster assistance, go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET., or visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Several DRCs are operating throughout Florida’s disaster-damaged counties. To find one close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your zip code to 43362.