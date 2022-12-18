BRANDON, Fla. – Some Florida homes are still inaccessible due to hurricane-damaged roads, rising water, fallen trees and other storm-related issues – especially in and around Sanibel Island. If you cannot access your primary residence due to storm damage you may be eligible for FEMA rental assistance.

If you live in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and have not already applied for FEMA assistance, you should call FEMA to apply. The 800-621-3362 line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

