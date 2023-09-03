Interior doors

Explore the options before starting down the path of replacing interior doors.

 METRO CREATIVE

Renovation projects run the gamut from patio paver installations to home additions to exterior lighting projects. There’s no end to the ways homeowners can tweak their properties as they aspire to renovate and transform the interior and exterior of their homes.

Interior door replacement projects can dramatically alter how a home looks, especially when existing doors are dated, damaged and/or fading. Though homeowners may have grand visions of a new kitchen or outdoor living room when beginning such projects, they may not know where to begin when the time comes to replace interior doors. The following rundown can help homeowners as they begin to explore their options and start down the path of replacing interior doors.

